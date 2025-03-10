Lilac Casino Club to open in New Hampshire

The new casino will open on March 14 at the former Lilac Mall.

US.- The Lilac Casino Club is to open in Rochester, New Hampshire on March 14. The 38,000-square-foot charitable gaming facility transforms the Lilac Mall at 5 Milton Road into an entertainment center integrating gaming, dining, events, and retail. The façade features a 144-foot metal mesh soffit with a zig-zag profile inspired by the memory of stacked shopping carts.

The gaming space includes a table games area and a 12-table poker room. It also features a dining area and a 34-seat bar that connects the gaming area and restaurant. The casino will also have an event room. The venue will support 72 charities annually.

The new space open at 5 Milton Road. Photos: Lilac Casino Club.

Dwayne MacEwen, founder and principal of DMAC Architecture & Interiors, said: “Reimagining Lilac Mall with a casino and entertainment component required a thoughtful approach to design. With the hard shift toward buying online, this project was an interesting study of the resilience of shopping malls and how entertainment can be a draw to motivate people to gather in person. We deliberately incorporated design elements that reinterpret traditional mall motifs, infusing them with a fresh, modern perspective.”

New Hampshire rejects proposal to raise minimum age for sports betting

The New Hampshire House Ways and Means Committee has rejected House Bill 83, which would have raised the legal betting age from 18 to 21. The committee voted 11-7 against the bill, which was deemed “inexpedient to legislate.”

House Bill 83 was sponsored by House members Sallie Fellows (D) and Michael Cahill (D) and supported by senators Ruth Ward (R) and Suzanne Prentiss (D). If it had passed, the bill would likely have entered into effect in 2026. According to a fiscal note attached to the bill, the change could have cost the state up to $640,000 in tax revenue.