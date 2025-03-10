North Carolina sports betting handle decreases in February

Players wagered $543.4m, down 16 per cent from January.

US.- The North Carolina State Lottery Commission has released its February sports wagering revenue report. The eight interactive sports wagering operators licensed in the state took a combined handle of $543.4m, down 16 per cent from January, when bettors wagered $646.9m. Players won $485.2m.

Gross wagering revenue for the state’s eight licensed interactive sports wagering operators totalled $55.5m. The NC Department of Revenue is projected to collect $10m through the 18 per cent tax rate.

Mobile sports wagering launched in North Carolina on March 11, 2024. In the first 12 months of legal online sports betting in the state, North Carolina bettors wagered more than $6.1bn in paid wagers and almost $500m in free or promotional bets.