Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $429m in July

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s figures show that revenue increased 1.28 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests generated $429m in July. That’s a 7 per cent increase from the revenue of $389.8m generated in June and an increase of 1.28 per cent year-on-year.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue decreased 4 per cent year-on-year to $213.9m. Retail table games revenue decreased 0.27 per cent to $86.9m.

Parx Casino in Philadelphia led Pennsylvania’s land-based casino revenue, with $56m, a decrease of 12 per cent from July 2021. Hollywood Casino at Penn National generated $55.7m, a year-over-year increase of 4 per cent. Wind Creek Bethlehem saw its revenue grow by 13.9 per cent to $50m.

As for slot revenue, Parx Casino generated $33.6m, a decrease of 12.6 per cent from July 2021. Wind Creek Bethlehem generated $24.6m and Rivers Casino Pittsburgh $24.5m. The number of slot machines in operation in July 2022 was 25,684 compared to 25,710 in July 2021.

Revenue from online gaming was up 11 per cent to $98.5. Hollywood Casino at Penn National led the way with $38.5m in revenue, ahead of Rivers Casino Philadelphia at $24.7m and Valley Forge Casino Resort at $17.4m. Tax revenue generated from internet gaming during July 2022 was $43m.

The sports betting handle was $336.5m, 10.54 per cent above July 2021’s total of $304.4m. The taxable revenue for May 2022 was $25m compared to $19.8m in July 2021, an increase of 28 per cent.

Valley Forge, along with partner FanDuel, retained the top spot in sports wagering with $12m in revenue from $125.9m in bets. Hollywood Casino at the Meadows’ Barstool Sportsbook placed second with $4.5m in revenue off a $76m handle.

The handle at Hollywood Casino Morgantown was $42m, with revenue slightly over $1.3m. Hollywood Casino at Penn National and DraftKings generated $1.5m from $21.2m in wagers.

