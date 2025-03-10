Illinois casino revenue increases year-over-year in February

Revenue totalled $141.3m, up 2.6 per cent from February 2024.

US.- Illinois casino revenue totalled $141.3m in February, up 2.6 per cent from February 2024 but down 1.8 per cent from January 2025 ($143.9m). Table games generated $23.9m in adjusted gross receipts (AGR), down 5 per cent year-over-year from $34.6m. Electronic gaming devices generated $108.3m, up 5.2 per cent, according to the Illinois Gaming Board.

Rivers Casino led the market with $37.6m in AGR, down 13.7 per cent year-over-year. Wind Creek Casino posted $13.5m and Hard Rock Casino Rockford $11.1m.

Representative Edgar González and senator Cristina Castro have proposed legislation seeking to regulate online casino gaming in Illinois. HB 3080 and SB 1963 would allow the Illinois Gaming Control Board to regulate online gaming.

The bills would create an Internet Gaming Act to legalise online poker, slots, table games and live dealer games immediately on being signed into law. They have been referred to respective committees in the Senate and House.

Under the proposed legislation, operators would pay $250,000 for an initial licence and would be able to offer as many as three skins. Online casino would be taxed at 25 per cent of adjusted gross revenue, and all tax revenue would be deposited into the State Gaming Fund.