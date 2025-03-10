Pennsylvania regulator to hold public hearing on Parx Casino licence renewal

Citizens, public officials, and community groups can speak or submit written testimony.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) will hold a public hearing on April 3 on the renewal of the category 1 Slot Machine Operator Licence for Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment, operator of Parx Casino in Bucks County. The meeting will be held at the Bensalem Township Municipal Building.

Citizens, public officials and community groups can speak or submit written testimony via the web or mail. The deadline is April 1. A listing of all speakers will be posted on the board’s website.

The venue offers more than 3,000 slots. Photo: Parx Casino.

The board uses two steps for renewals. First, a public hearing is held in the municipality where the casino operates before the director of the board’s office of hearings. The hearing record and a report from the director of hearings and appeals are transmitted to the board. The second step is a separate public hearing in Harrisburg, where representatives of the casino licensee will offer evidence and oral arguments. At this meeting, the board members can ask additional questions.

Parx Casino has more than 3,000 slots and more than 140 table games. It features a poker room and a sportsbook.

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announces January revenue

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $529m in January. That’s a 10.8 per cent increase compared to January 2024. Tax revenue generated through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $221.6m.

Retail slots revenue increased 4.6 per cent year-on-year to $187.8m, while retail table games revenue increased by 1.4 per cent to $73.7m. According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s report, the online gaming segment saw revenue increase by 40.5 per cent to $210.7m. Online slot revenue reached $158.6m, while internet table games revenue was $48.9m and online poker revenue $2.6m.