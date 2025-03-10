The igaming industry looks to Africa: SiGMA Africa 2025 kicks off today

The third edition of SiGMA Africa has got underway today in Cape Town, South Africa, bringing together top industry leaders, innovators, and regulators for an unmissable conference and expo.

South Africa – The igaming industry is gathering at the GrandWest Sun Exhibit in Cape Town, South Africa, for the third edition of SiGMA Africa, the event that brings together 2,500 delegates, more than 150 speakers and 350 affiliates until March 12 to discuss and learn first-hand about the latest developments and trends on the continent.

The event officially opened its doors this morning with a welcome reception and will continue in the afternoon with the Women in Gaming mini wine festival, an exclusive pre-event honouring the women shaping igaming industry at the infamous Stellenbosch Vineyards.

In the evening, the SiGMA Africa Awards 2025 will be presented. This annual event celebrates outstanding achievements and innovations within the African igaming industry, recognising the individuals and organisations that have significantly contributed to its growth and success.

The SiGMA Africa Awards 2025 encompasses a diverse range of categories to honour excellence across the sector, with 24 prestigious awards up for grabs.

This year’s nominees include: 1xBet in the “Best on Mobile” category; Pragmatic Play, SA Gaming, Galaxsys and Booming Games in the “Best Game Provider” category; SOFTSWISS, BETER and BetConstruct in the “Best Innovation in Sports Betting” category; EveryMatrix in the “Best Virtual Sports Provider” category; 1xbet and 1win in the “Best Sportsbook Operator” category; WA. Technology, Altenar and Digitain, in the category “Best Online Sportsbook Prover”; and WA. Technology, Imagine Live and Relum in the “Best Casino Provider” category.

SOFTSWISS, EveryMatrix and DSTGAMING in the “Best Platform” category; BETBY and WA.Technology in the “Best Esport Platform” category; SA Gaming and ICONIC21, in the “Live Casino Provider Rising Star” category; TaDa Gaming, Pragmatic Play, SA Gaming and EGT in the “Best Slot Game Provider” category; 20 Golden Coins, by Amusnet, Tower Rush by Galaxsys and Egypt Sphere: Hold the Spin by Ganzix in the “Most Played Game” category; Cheers to 15 years by SOFTSWISS, in the “Best Marketing Campaign” category; Fast Track and SOFTSWISS, in the “Best Crash Game” category; and Tada Gaming and Simple Play, in the “Slot Game Newcomer” category.

SiGMA Africa 2025 agenda

The agenda for this year’s SiGMA Africa conference has an impressive line-up of speakers, including Peter Mbugi, CEO, Betting Control and Licensing Board of Kenya; Weldon Koros, director, Association of Gaming Regulators in Africa; Jurgen Zammit, Head of External Relations, Malta Enterprise; Obinna Iwuno, president, SiBAN; and Charne Thompson, founder & director, Thompsons Legal Alliance.

The conference sessions are designed to address pivotal topics shaping the African gaming landscape. On the first day, discussions will focus on the diverse regulatory frameworks across African nations and how operators can adapt to ensure compliance and legitimacy.

There will also be a panel discussing Africa’s esports ecosystem, the adoption of cryptocurrencies and, as part of a series of talks on women in gaming, a panel will look at the rise of female gamers in Africa.

The agenda also includes the SiGMA Africa Startup Pitch, offering startups a platform to showcase their innovations to industry leaders and investors.

One of the standout panels of the second day of the event will focus on Africa’s smartphone revolution and how mobile technology is driving accessibility and engagement in the gaming industry. Another key discussion will delve into the rise of online ads in Africa, questioning whether it will surpass the effectiveness of offline marketing in an increasingly digital landscape.

There will also be a keynote exploring the future of work, particularly strategies for managing remote, hybrid, and on-site teams.