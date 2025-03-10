Amusnet presents its first-ever live slot game: Extra Crown Deluxe Live

The game is based on Amusnet’s all-time top-performing signature slot, Extra Crown.

Press release.- Amusnet has unveiled the latest addition to its live casino portfolio, Extra Crown Deluxe Live. The company’s first-ever live slot game seamlessly blends tradition and innovation into an exciting mix of standard slot games and live-streamed action available 24/7.

Based on Amusnet’s all-time top-performing signature slot, Extra Crown, the new release elevates the user’s experience with upgraded mechanics and gameplay, making it more attention-grabbing, entertaining, and fun to play.

Extra Crown Deluxe Live has a strong community element and brings players together in a dynamic studio setting, complete with a charismatic host to guide the action 24/7. An unlimited number of players can join each round, placing bets at their preferred levels while sharing the excitement of every spin. With a shared outcome and lively atmosphere, wins are celebrated together, offering a truly interactive experience – no matter if participants play solo or with friends.

Amusnet’s first-ever live slot game has ten traditional symbols scattered across the 5 reels and 20 fixed paylines. Watch out for the Crown symbol, which appears on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th reel in the base game and on all reels during the free spins mode. It also acts as a wild symbol. The Golden Lion is a wild symbol and substitutes for all symbols except the Crown.

A variety of special features is also available to make the gameplay a fun and memorable experience: