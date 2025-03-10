Amusnet presents its first-ever live slot game: Extra Crown Deluxe Live
The game is based on Amusnet’s all-time top-performing signature slot, Extra Crown.
Press release.- Amusnet has unveiled the latest addition to its live casino portfolio, Extra Crown Deluxe Live. The company’s first-ever live slot game seamlessly blends tradition and innovation into an exciting mix of standard slot games and live-streamed action available 24/7.
Based on Amusnet’s all-time top-performing signature slot, Extra Crown, the new release elevates the user’s experience with upgraded mechanics and gameplay, making it more attention-grabbing, entertaining, and fun to play.
Extra Crown Deluxe Live has a strong community element and brings players together in a dynamic studio setting, complete with a charismatic host to guide the action 24/7. An unlimited number of players can join each round, placing bets at their preferred levels while sharing the excitement of every spin. With a shared outcome and lively atmosphere, wins are celebrated together, offering a truly interactive experience – no matter if participants play solo or with friends.
Amusnet’s first-ever live slot game has ten traditional symbols scattered across the 5 reels and 20 fixed paylines. Watch out for the Crown symbol, which appears on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th reel in the base game and on all reels during the free spins mode. It also acts as a wild symbol. The Golden Lion is a wild symbol and substitutes for all symbols except the Crown.
A variety of special features is also available to make the gameplay a fun and memorable experience:
- Free spins: Players can win 10, 12, or 15 Free Spins. The Free Spins mode starts when the presenter presses the hardware button. During the Free Spins mode, retriggering is possible.
- Respin: An expanding 3×3 symbol can be won on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th reel and only on the 3rd reel in the Main Game. In the Main Game and the Free Spins mode, players are awarded 1x Respin with an Expanding symbol on reels 2, 3, and 4.
- Cash prize (multiplier): Players can win x2, x3, x5, x8, x10, x15, x25, x50 and x100 Multipliers. The amount of the Cash Prize is a Multiplier of the spin’s total bet.
- Dynamic reel prizes: Above each reel, there is a possible reward that is won when the Crown symbol lands on the reel below. Active and inactive (locked) prizes are different for every spin; however, players are unable to win the inactive ones in the main game.
- Statistics: A Statistics field will display rotating messages with various real-time updates of gameplay stats, including time since the last Free Spins Bonus/Cash Prize (Multiplier) activation/Respin feature/Big Win/Huge Win/Mega Win.
- Gamble: Play the game and multiply your winnings through the Gamble Feature.
- Jackpot Cards: This bonus game is triggered at random during gameplay to allow players to win impressive jackpots.