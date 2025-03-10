Teni Grigoryan, Galaxsys: “SiGMA Africa will provide an excellent opportunity to strengthen our relationships with key regional leaders”

The company’s chief sales & partner management officer reflected on the expectations ahead of the event, the industry landscape and the goals for this year.

Exclusive interview.- SiGMA Africa is right around the corner, and Galaxsys is one of the many companies attending the event. To find out more about the company’s presentation at the event, Focus Gaming News spoke to Teni Grigoryan, the company’s chief sales & partner management officer, who provided details on the company’s expectations and the objectives that Galaxsys has set for this year.

What can visitors expect from Galaxsys at this year’s fair?

As always, our stand visitors can expect a detailed overview of our game offerings, as well as a sneak peek at some new games that will be demonstrated for the first time. Overall, we are excited to exhibit at SiGMA Africa, and we plan to connect with industry professionals and explore opportunities for long-lasting, mutually beneficial partnerships.

Galaxsys has recently announced new partnerships in the African market. Could you share more details about these collaborations? Are there any additional partnerships in the pipeline for the region?

Last year, we announced several crucial partnerships, which have helped us further expand our presence in this region. We teamed up with Betika, a major player with a large player base across multiple African markets, including Kenya, Ghana, DRC, and Tanzania. The partnership with this huge name assured proper brand awareness for us in the region, and the new partnerships pipeline got even bigger with time. We are proud to say we have such brands we partner with as Odibets, Betfounders with over 20 brands targeting multiple African countries, Premierbet, Honore Gaming and many more.

As for upcoming collaborations, we continue to explore new opportunities and strengthen our relationships with key regional leaders. I am confident that SiGMA Africa will provide an excellent opportunity to advance these efforts.

Fast & Crash Games, which have already gained popularity in European and Latin American markets, belong to a unique category of fast-paced games that provide quick wins. What is their potential in the African market?

Given the increasing interest in instant-win games across global markets and the specific requirements in Africa for games (low speed of internet demanding light games to load faster), there is significant demand for these games in the African market. I believe the region’s increasing use of digital and mobile technology, combined with a growing interest in interactive gaming, makes it a great opportunity for these games to gain popularity quickly. Players’ choice will be affected by two factors: 1. interactivity and feeling of control, 2. lightweightness of games – we cover both.

Are you planning any new partnerships for the first half of the year, and if so, what kind are you focusing on?

This year, we’re focusing on expanding our presence by strengthening our position in the markets where we are already active, aiming to increase our market share. At the same time, already having a noticeable presence in Africa and knowing South Africa is a fast-growing premium market, many companies are aiming to enter the market. We plan to be one of the few companies with a strong presence there. The market is not easy to enter as everybody knows, and is taking a lot of time, paperwork and efforts, but I am happy to say that we have started a strategic partnership with a company the big knowledge and the existing license of which helped us go live in the market in a short time.

On top of this, our 2025 goals include diving deeper into the B2C marketing sector, collaborating with influencers and affiliates, and positioning ourselves as a provider offering a comprehensive set of tools for both B2B and B2C segments. Our approach this year is slightly different, as we are broadening our strategy to create even more value and impact across both sectors.

Can you share more about Galaxsys’ upcoming developments set to revolutionize player-operator interactions?

We have the most ambitious roadmap for this year, and with the introduction of our slot games, things are getting busier. While our new focus is on the slot games, we keep on expanding our Fast & Crash Games portfolio as we see the need and demand for it. Just days ago, one of our latest game releases, Tower Rush, was named “Best New Game 2025” at the AIBC Eurasia. Generally, the industry recognition and partner feedback help us shape future developments, and we’ll be presenting some new updates in the coming months.