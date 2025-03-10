BGaming launches a CSR Art project in Brazil

BGaming and the A7MA Art Institute in São Paulo have teamed up for an impactful creative project.

Press release.- BGaming has announced the launch of a CSR-driven creative project in collaboration with Brazil’s A7MA Art Institute to support local artists, strengthen its ties with the community, and reinforce its commitment to cultural integration.

A7MA Art Institute is a renowned cultural space and gallery in São Paulo that brings together artists, canvases, brushes, and creative minds united by a shared passion for amplifying contemporary art deeply influenced by street culture.

Last year, BGaming collaborated with A7MA solely on a charity project. Still, this year, the partnership has evolved into a major CSR-driven art project, which includes BGaming’s ongoing ‘When Art Meets Gaming’ initiative, designed to showcase the talent of local artists during industry events.

The collaboration with the renowned Art Institute in São Paulo is one of BGaming’s largest and most ambitious projects. Two leading artists from A7MA will create a unique artwork to be showcased at BGaming’s stand N80 at BiS SiGMA Americas. One artist will craft a vivid recreation of the ‘Elvis Frog in Vegas’ game character, while the second will enhance it with unique artistic elements.

In addition, a unique graffiti pattern created by A7MA artists, symbolising Brazil’s vibrant culture, will serve as the key visual element of BGaming’s presence in São Paulo during the exhibition period.

Attendees of BiS SiGMA Americas can see the results of this collaboration firsthand, with the artwork on full display at BGaming’s stand during the event. Four A7MA artists have created exclusive artworks to be featured on gift posters and postcards for BGaming’s clients and exhibition visitors. The pieces blend Brazilian local motifs, gaming elements, and unique artistic styles. Through this initiative, BGaming continues to learn from local cultures, showcase artists’ talent, and provide them with financial support.

As part of a CSR-driven creative project, BGaming will sponsor an exhibition at the A7MA Gallery, which will run from March 22nd to April 17th. This charitable effort will provide crucial exposure for local artists, spotlighting the talent that São Paulo has to offer. It will also highlight the crucial role that young artists play in the community, with many acting as educators and helping to nurture other young artists and inspire a broader sense of creativity.