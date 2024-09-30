Gaming in Nebraska: casinos generate $15.9m in revenue in August

The opening of WarHorse Casino in Omaha boosted state gaming tax revenue to the highest monthly take yet.



US.- Nebraska’s gaming facilities in Lincoln, Fonner Park, Omaha and Columbus generated $3.2m in tax revenue during August. The casinos were taxed 20 per cent on combined gross revenue of $15.9m.

The opening of the permanent WarHorse Casino in Omaha brought in $6.9m in August in gross gaming revenue and paid $1.4m in gaming taxes, accounting for 43 per cent of all gaming tax revenue in August.

According to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, WarHorse Casino in Lincoln reported $4.5m in gaming revenue, while Grand Island reported $2.4m, and Harrah’s Columbus NE Racing & Casino, operated by Caesars Entertainment, $2m.

WarHorse Omaha opened last month with 925 gaming positions, table games, and a Sweetwater Cafe. A second phase is expected to open next spring, with more than 400 additional positions, a smoking area and more dining options. WarHorse already offers a sportsbook and simulcast horse racing in a temporary facility at the Omaha site. Both will be moved to the new casino.

WarHorse Omaha is the second permanent casino to open in Nebraska after Harrah’s Columbus Racing & Casino, which opened in May. Meanwhile, a permanent venue in Grand Island is under construction. It will have a 37,000-square-foot casino floor with 650 slot machines and 20 table games plus a sportsbook. It’s expected to open in 2025. WarHorse in Lincoln is open in a temporary facility and scheduled to open its second phase in early November.