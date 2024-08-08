WarHorse casino Omaha opens in Nebraska

The $500m casino opened with 925 gaming positions.

US.- WarHorse Casino Omaha has been inaugurated in Nebraska. State and local dignitaries and officials from WarHorse Gaming and Ho-Chunk, the commercial economic development arms of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

WarHorse Omaha is located at 6303 Q Street and operates 24 hours a day. The $500m casino opened with 925 gaming positions, table games, and a Sweetwater Cafe. A second phase is expected to open next spring, with more than 400 additional positions, a smoking area and more dining options. WarHorse already offers a sportsbook and simulcast horse racing in a temporary facility at the Omaha site. Both will be moved to the new casino.

WarHorse Omaha is the second permanent casino to open in Nebraska after Harrah’s Columbus Racing & Casino, which opened in May. Meanwhile, a permanent venue in Grand Island is under construction. It will have a 37,000-square-foot casino floor with 650 slot machines and 20 table games plus a sportsbook. It’s expected to open in 2025.

See also: Nebraska senator proposes online sports betting bill