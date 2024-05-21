Harrah’s Columbus Racing and Casino opens in Nebraska

It’s the first permanent casino in the state.

US.- Harrah’s Columbus Racing & Casino, Caesars Entertainment’s permanent location in Nebraska, has opened. It’s the first permanent casino in the state. The first day saw a ribbon-cutting ceremony and giveaways of commemorative shirts.

The 28,000-square-foot casino features more than 500 slot machines and 14 table games, along with a sportsbook that seats 78 people and has nine kiosks and a racetrack. A temporary facility opened in June 2023.

Todd Connelly, regional president of Caesars Entertainment, said: “We’re so proud to open the doors to Harrah’s Columbus, NE Racing & Casino for the first time today. Harrah’s is an iconic brand that our guests have come to know and love across the country. We’re so happy to be here with our partners and friends as we celebrate what is sure to be a bright future in Nebraska.”

Voters approved commercial casinos in Nebraska in 2020. The current temporary facilities are Grand Island Casino Resort in Grand Island, WarHorse Casino in Lincoln and WarHorse sportsbook in Omaha.

Nebraska’s racetrack casinos generate $10m in revenue in March

Nebraska’s temporary gaming facilities in Lincoln, Fonner Park, Omaha and Columbus generated $1.7m in tax revenue during March. The casinos were taxed 20 per cent on combined gross revenue of $10m.

The racetrack casinos are Grand Island Casino Resort in Grand Island, WarHorse Casino in Lincoln and Harrah’s Columbus NE Racing & Casino. WarHorse Gaming, a subsidiary of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska‘s economic development arm Ho-Chunk opened a temporary sportsbook in Omaha in November, but it doesn’t yet offer casino gaming.