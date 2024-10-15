Gaming in Arizona: tribal contributions to benefits fund reach $44m in Q1

The figure increased by 3.6 per cent compared to the same quarter in 2024.

US.- The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) has announced $43.9m in tribal gaming contributions to the Arizona Benefits Fund for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. The amount represents an 3.6 per cent increase when compared to the same quarter in 2024.

The Arizona Benefits Fund receives 88 per cent of tribal gaming contributions. Some $21.9m went to Instructional Improvement Fund/Education, $10.9m to the Trauma and Emergency Services Fund, $3.9m to the Arizona Department of Gaming Operating Costs, $3.1m to the Arizona Wildlife Conservation Fund, $3.1m to the Tourism Fund and $0.9m to the state’s Problem Gambling Education, Treatment and Prevention fund.

Jackie Johnson, director of ADG, said: “We are pleased to report yet another increase in the first quarter of the FY 2025, reflecting steady growth in the state’s tribal gaming industry. This growth highlights the continued strength of the partnership between the state and our Arizona tribal partners. Notably, cumulative tribal contributions to the Instructional Improvement Fund have now surpassed $1bn, demonstrating the significant and ongoing impact of tribal gaming on education and communities across Arizona.”

The ADG has awarded two new tribal-tethered event wagering licences, approving Sporttrade and Plannatech to offer digital betting. Sporttrade will work with the Quechan Indian tribe of the Fort Yuma Indian reservation and Plannatech with San Carlos Apache Tribal Gaming Enterprise.