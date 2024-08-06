Arizona regulator approves two new sportsbook operators

Sporttrade and Plannatech are set to enter Arizona with tribal gaming partnerships.

US.- The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) has awarded two new tribal-tethered event wagering licences, approving Sporttrade and Plannatech to offer digital betting. Sporttrade will work with the Quechan Indian tribe of the Fort Yuma Indian reservation and Plannatech with San Carlos Apache Tribal Gaming Enterprise.

The ADG had an application window from July 8 to July 19 for new applications for available event wagering licences, which it said would include no less than one event wagering licence reserved for Arizona tribes and no less than one event wagering licence reserved for Arizona sports franchises.

See also: Arizona sports betting handle reaches $568.5m in May