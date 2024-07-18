Pragmatic Play delivers further customised live casino content for EstrelaBet

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

Pragmatic Play expands its partnership with EstrelaBet in Brazil, launching customised live casino content through its innovative Smart Studio solution to enhance gaming experiences for local players.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has announced it is taking its Smart Studio solution to EstrelaBet in Brazil.

It extends an existing agreement between the parties, with the latest expansion seeing dedicated and localised Live Casino content made available to EstrelaBet’s players across Brazil.

Pragmatic Play’s Smart Studio solution allows for varying levels of customisation and branding, using a range of cutting-edge technologies to give operators more control over the look and feel of the game environment.

Offering player-favourite titles like VIP Blackjack and Lucky 6 Roulette, in addition to the recent Blackjack X, Pragmatic Play continues to elevate its Live Casino content offering in Brazil, with its wide range of Slots, Live Casino and Virtual Sports titles already resonating with players across the region.

Victor Arias, VP of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said “Expanding the relationship with EstrelaBet to deliver further customised titles for their customer base in Brazil is a great achievement for Pragmatic Play, and will allow the company to create more Live Casino content localised for its casino brand.”

Fellipe Fraga, chief business officer at EstrelaBet, said: “We are excited to work together with Pragmatic Play to deliver more bespoke dedicated studio content, where we can showcase our Blackjack, Roulette and other Live Casino titles.

“The partnership marks a new chapter in our shared commitment to delivering unparalleled gaming experiences and we’re thrilled to be offering this exclusive new content to our players.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.