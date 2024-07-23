Pragmatic Play goes live with Lotería de Lara for LatAm

The deal sees the continuation of Pragmatic Play’s LatAm expansion plans.

The partnership comprises Pragmatic Play’s full suite of products integrated into Lotería de Lara’s platform.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has expanded its reach in Latin America after activating its products on Lotería de Lara’s platform.

The partnership comprises Pragmatic Play’s full suite of products – slots, live casino, virtual sports, and bingo – integrated into Lotería de Lara’s platform to provide its players with a broad collection of unique and innovative titles.

Pragmatic Play has developed a plethora of fan-favourite slots, including Sugar Rush and Gates of Olympus, which are now available to Lotería de Lara customers, as well as its award-winning live casino, virtual sports, and bingo offerings, which continue to attract customers across the breadth of the continent.

The deal sees the continuation of Pragmatic Play’s LatAm expansion plans as the supplier looks to capitalise on the rapidly growing markets.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “Adding Pragmatic Play’s titles to Lotería de Lara is another exciting step for the company in Latin America.

“The partnership underscores Pragmatic Play’s dedication to expanding in promising markets across the continent, and we believe that its games will be well received by the operator’s customers.”

Luis Felipe Cornejo, chief operating officer at Lotería de Lara, said: “Pragmatic Play has consistently delivered standout gaming experiences, and we are thrilled to integrate its products into our ever-expanding platform.

“The deal strengthens our offering as we continue to make good on our promise to our players to deliver exceptional products across a number of verticals.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino, virtual sports, and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.