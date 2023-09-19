Games from Slotegrator are available on Bazed Bet

Bazed Bet has partnered with Slotegrator to provide users with a variety of games, including slots, live dealers, and sports betting, as well as their own Bazed Originals.

Press release.- Bazed Bet is an online casino platform with a focus on player experience and safety. The company’s high-quality comprehensive solution specializes in a combination of traditional experience and modern crypto gaming.

Bazed Bet accepts cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and USDT. The company is fully compliant with regulations, and its gaming content is checked and verified.

Bazed Bet also offers a 50 per cent deposit bonus, up to $1,000, jackpots, and a Daily Wheel — players can get a bonus upon deposit.

Slotegrator’s APIgrator solution was a perfect find for Bazed Bet because of the simplicity of the integration process: just one contract and over 15,000 games and their constant updates can be immediately integrated into a platform, including slots, table games, live games, card games, esports and many more.

Bazed Bet comments on this deal: “We’ve teamed up with Slotegrator, a front-runner in the casino software industry, to ensure that your gaming experience is both rich and fulfilling.”

We at Slotegrator are happy to provide our services to such an innovative project as Bazed Bet: “We are very excited about this cooperation. It’s nice to see the results of our mutual work, and we believe this deal will bring success to both companies,” comments Ataur Rosul Abeer, sales manager.