Slotegrator takes user experience to the next level with new client HighStakes

A user-oriented and fast-growing platform, HighStakes now gets all the benefits of the APIgrator solution from Slotegrator.

Press release.- Online casino and sportsbook HighStakes now offers its players dozens of new games from the industry’s leading game developers with the help of Slotegrator’s APIgrator game content integration solution.

At HighStakes, players enjoy a diverse selection of gaming options, catering to every taste and preference, from sports betting to card games, slots, and original titles. The platform also offers a sleek and user-friendly casino interface. Powered by APIgrator, it allows players to browse games by provider, RTP, and release date in one click.

HighStakes has emerged as a prominent name in the world of iGaming. Thanks to the quality and diversity of its offerings, more than 65 per cent of its users enjoy two or more verticals.

What sets them apart is their commitment to user-driven development. By closely listening to feedback and suggestions from their valued players, HighStakes continually evolves to meet their desires and expectations.

HighStakes also keeps players engaged with real-time promotions, including the thrilling Drop Codes race. These special codes are given to users who complete challenges and unlock exciting rewards.

Naman Bajaj, sales manager at Slotegrator, said: “We are excited to partner with HighStakes, offering the platform access to a huge number of games with our APIgrator solution. APIgrator simplifies the process of obtaining certified gaming content through a single contract and integration session. This is its great advantage.”

