Slotegrator established a partnership with Livespins

Slotegrator will distribute Livespins to its operators in core markets around the world.

Award-winning casino streaming platform integrates with a software provider and content aggregator.

Press release.- Operators powered by Slotegrator can now offer their players a socially charged online casino experience like no other after the leading aggregator put pen to paper on a deal with the award-winning Livespins.

The partnership sees Slotegrator distribute Livespins to its operators in core markets around the world, allowing them to tap into the demand for casino and slot streaming but in a way that is responsible, compliant and sustainable.

Slotegrator has emerged as one of the leading software suppliers and content aggregators for casino and sportsbook operators. Its game providers portfolio stands at more than 100 companies and it works with renowned operators in different markets.

Livespins sits within the casino lobby and allows players to tune in as their favourite streamers, brand ambassadors and celebrities fire up the reels on slots from big-name providers such as Yggdrasil Gaming, Relax Gaming and iSoftBet.

But that’s not all. They can also get directly involved in the action taking place across the reels by betting behind the streamer. This creates a group bet and shared experience but with each player able to select their own bet size and number of spins.

Social interaction is at the heart of the Livespins experience with players able to chat with the streamer and each other throughout. They can also drop reactions, emojis and even gifs so whether their bet wins or loses, fun is absolutely guaranteed.

This is taken to the next level with Lightning Drops – must-drop jackpots that can trigger at any time – and Lightning Races – tournaments where players compete to get the highest score on a leaderboard.

Because Livespins sits within the casino lobby, players are offered all of the responsible gambling and safe gaming tools required under the operator’s international and local licences. This means that operators can offer casino streaming to their players confident they are doing so compliantly.

Michael Pedersen, chief commercial officer at Livespins, said: “Slotegrator is a top-flight software provider and aggregator and through this partnership with Livespins it can offer its operators the opportunity to leverage the power of online casino and slot streaming.”

“The demand for this is at an all-time high, and Livespins allows operators to tap into this in a unique way that ultimately offers players an entirely new way of experiencing online casino while being responsible and compliant. We are thrilled that Slotegrator wants to join us on our revolution, and we look forward to seeing its operator partners add Livespins to their lobbies.”

Ayvar Gabidullin, business development manager at Slotegrator, added: “As a software provider and content aggregator we must be at the cutting edge in order to provide our operators with the solutions they need to engage and entertain their players.”

“It’s impossible to ignore the popularity of casino streaming and this partnership with Livespins enables us to deliver this to our partners and their players responsibly and compliantly. Partnerships such as this with Livespins ensure we stay ahead of the game.”