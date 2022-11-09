Gambling Commission lifts LEBOM licence suspension

The regulator had suspended the operator’s licence for failure to integrate with Gamstop.

UK.- Britain’s Gambling Commission (GC) has lifted its suspension of Lebom Limited’s gambling licence after the operator integrated with Gamstop. The regulator had suspended the football prediction and betting operator’s licence on November 3 for failure to integrate with the self-exclusion programme.

Gamstop integration has been a licence condition since 2020. Operators must block players who have signed up to Gamstop. However, the Gambling Commission found that lebom.app had not fully integrated with the system. The Gambling Commission also launched a review under section 116 of the Gambling Act 2005.

The regulator has not clarified whether its investigation is now completed, but lifting the suspension means LEBOM can return to normal operations.

Gambling Commission executive director of operations Kay Roberts said last week: “Gamstop provides a crucial service for people who feel they are suffering gambling harm; it is simply unacceptable for any online operator to fail to integrate with the scheme.”

Gamstop university tour

Gamstop is currently on a university tour of the UK together with the Young Gamers and Gamblers Education Trust (YGAM) and the mobile help app, RecoverMe. The tour aims to provide education and raise awareness of gambling harm among students and academic staff.

Those who attend the events will receive information on gambling harm and will have the chance to speak with experts about their own experiences. YGAM will provide free training to university staff and student union officers and will promote its Student Hub website, which provides advice.

The tour takes in the English universities Worcester, Central Lancashire, Northumbria, Bournemouth, Sheffield, Lincoln and Stoke-on-Trent. Meanwhile, 18 institutions in Scotland will be visited by the Scottish Gambling Education Network.

In July, Gamstop reported that it registered 43,500 new users in the first six months of 2022. That takes the total number of registrations it has processed since it launched in April 2018 to more than 300,000.

The first six months of 2022 saw an average of 7,000 registrations per month, up 9 per cent year-on-year. The service normally sees more registrations in winter, but this year reported more registrations in the second quarter than in the first.