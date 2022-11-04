Gambling Commission suspends LEBOM for failure to integrate with Gamstop

The British regulator requires all gaming licensees to integrate with the self-exclusion scheme.

UK.- Britain’s Gambling Commission has suspended the licence of LEBOM for failing to integrate with the gambling self-exclusion scheme, Gamstop. Integration with the service has been a licence condition since 2020.

Operators must block players who have signed up to Gamstop. However, the Gambling Commission found that lebom.app had not fully integrated with the system. Its licence has been suspended with immediate effect. The Gambling Commission has also launched a review under section 116 of the Gambling Act 2005.

The operator must allow consumers to access their accounts and withdraw funds. The Gambling Commission said it must treat users fairly and inform them of any developments that may have an impact on them.

Gambling Commission executive director of operations Kay Roberts said: “Gamstop provides a crucial service for people who feel they are suffering gambling harm; it is simply unacceptable for any online operator to fail to integrate with the scheme.”