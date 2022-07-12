Gambling.com appoints Peter McGough as vice president of investor relations

McGough’s new responsibilities include developing and implementing the investor relations programme.

US.- Gambling.com has named Peter McGough as vice president of investor relations. In his new role, McGough’s responsibilities includes developing and implementing the investor relations programme. He is also responsible for communicating the vision and value of the group’s business to shareholders.

With over two decades of experience, McGough served in an institutional sales role at Viridian Capital Advisors, where he introduced private equity funds, institutional investors, high net worth individuals and family offices to clients. Before that, he led the North American corporate access team at Credit Suisse and the sector specialist sales team at JP Morgan.

Charles Gillespie, CEO of Gambling.com Group, said: “Pete brings a wealth of experience and a fantastic network from his decades of experience in the New York finance community. Having such a talented individual working inside the business, full-time and at the VP level will ensure we deliver a best-in-class investor relations program.”

McGough commented: “I am excited to be joining the team at Gambling.com Group. The team, the culture and the market opportunity the company offers is unmatched. I look forward to leveraging my background in capital markets and investor engagement to rapidly accelerate the investment community’s appreciation of the talent within Gambling.com Group and the growth opportunity in front of this organization.”

Gambling.com recently confirmed the appointment of Michael Quartieri to its board of directors. Quartieri, who was recommended by the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, will also work with the Audit Committee, strengthening the gaming experience of the group’s senior leadership.

Gambling.com Group buys NDC Media to boost North American presence

In February, Gambling.com Group reached a deal to buy NDC Media, which owns the bonus comparison brand BonusFinder. The deal, worth up to €60m, forms part of the Irish affiliate company’s strategy to expand in North America.

BonusFinder’s online portals allow players to compare bonuses offered by online casinos and sportsbooks. Its largest presence is in Canada, but it does also have a presence in the US, which it was planning to expand.