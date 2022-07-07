Gambling.com names Michael Quartieri to board of directors 

Quartieri will work with different committees to strengthen the gaming experience of the senior leadership.

US.- Gambling.com has confirmed the appointment of Michael Quartieri to its board of directors. Quartieri, who was recommended by the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, will also work with the Audit Committee, strengthening the gaming experience of the group’s senior leadership.

Quartieri served at Scientific Games as executive vice president and chief financial officer between 2015 and 2020. He also worked as the CFO of restaurant and entertainment firm Dave & Buster’s, executive vice president, CFO and corporate secretary at live streaming firm LiveOne. He also spent nine years at Las Vegas Sands in various roles, including senior vice president, chief accounting officer and global controller.

Charles Gillespie, chief executive officer of Gambling.com group, said: “Michael brings an exceptional track record to Gambling.com Group and is a renowned and highly respected executive within the gaming and entertainment industry, as well as among institutional investors and analysts.

“His broad business acumen in operations, mergers and acquisitions, international business, capital formation, and investor relations will be a great asset to our board of directors.”

Quartieri commented: “I am excited for the opportunity to join Gambling.com Group’s board of directors and work with the management team as the company continues its growth as a leader in performance marketing for online gambling.

“Charles, along with his co-founder and COO Kevin McCrystle, has built a successful international business that is well-positioned to take advantage of one of the largest US growth opportunities today – regulated online sports betting and gaming.”

Gambling.com Group buys NDC Media to boost North American presence

In February, Gambling.com Group reached a deal to buy NDC Media, which owns the bonus comparison brand BonusFinder. The deal, worth up to €60m, forms part of the Irish affiliate company’s strategy to expand in North America.

BonusFinder’s online portals allow players to compare bonuses offered by online casinos and sportsbooks. Its largest presence is in Canada, but it does also have a presence in the US, which it was planning to expand.