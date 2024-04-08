GambleAware self-assessment tool reaches 100,000 users in first year

The grant-making body says one in four sought support from the National Gambling Helpline.

UK.- The responsible gambling body GambleAware has reported that 100,000 people accessed its online self-assessment tool in its first year. It says that of these users, 28,000 (about one in four) subsequently sought support via the National Gambling Helpline.

The self-assessment tool was launched in April 2023 alongside GambleAware’s “Let’s Open Up About Gambling” campaign. It presents users with a series of statements. They are asked to define to what extent the statement applies to their own gambling behaviour on a scale of one to 10.

GambleAware noted that usage fits with a rise in the use of the National Gambling Support Network, which has seen 20 per cent more people receive extended early intervention support.

Zoë Osmond, CEO of GambleAware, said: “The figures released today underscore the critical role third-sector services play as part of a whole-system-approach to addressing gambling harms.

“As we approach the government’s planned announcement around the structure of the new system, it’s imperative a comprehensive prevention-led approach is prioritised, including increased investment into free, confidential support services, educational initiatives, public health campaigns and digital resources, which allow for a tailored approach for all communities across Great Britain who need our support.”

During UK Debt Awareness Week, GambleAware asserted the need to end the stigma around using free debt advice services. It said many people still incorrectly believe that using such services can affect people’s credit scores.