GambleAware opens search for Community Resilience Fund partner

The responsible gambling charity aims to launch an evaluation project in January.

UK.- The industry-backed responsible gambling charity GambleAware has opened a call for expressions of interest as it seeks a learning partner to work on developing its Community Resilience Fund (CRF). GambleAware plans to launch an 18-month evaluation project in January with a budget of £250,000.

The CRF was launched last year as an initiative devised to take a localised approach to tackle gambling harms by working with community-led organisations. However, GambleAware’s evaluation team requires guidance on how to identify and develop effective local partnerships to improve its research, treatment and education at the community level.

The project aims to determine how to work with new and emerging organisations and contribute to the sharing of learning between grantees. GambleAware also sought to expand the capability of local organisations to monitor and evaluate their work to reduce gambling harm.

The charity said: “The fund is targeted at community-based organisations who are not currently funded by GambleAware. The main aim of the CRF is to provide short-term funding to address gambling harm inequalities experienced by disadvantaged communities across Great Britain.”

It added: “The goals for the work of the learning partner have been designed with the overall goals of the programme in mind so that we are able to support these goals whilst also providing independent and useful evidence to GambleAware and commissioned providers.”.

Expressions of interest must be submitted by 5pm on September 30.

Earlier this month, GambleAware published its commissioning intentions for the National Gambling Treatment Service (NGTS). It said it plans to revamp the helpline and introduce more integrated regional services, more support for residential treatment and more cooperation between service providers and local partners.

The future of the NGTS was put in doubt when the NHS said it would no longer accept funding from GambleAware, citing concerns about its neutrality. And late last year, GambleAware said it was concerned about the low takeup of the NGTS.