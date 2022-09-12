GambleAware reveals plans for UK National Gambling Treatment Service

The responsible gambling charity plans to revamp the helpline.

UK.- The industry-supported responsible gambling charity and grant making body GambleAware has published its commissioning intentions for the National Gambling Treatment Service (NGTS).

It said it plans to revamp the helpline and introduce more integrated regional services, more support for residential treatment and more cooperation between service providers and local partners.

The NGTS is a network run with GamCare and Gordon Moody. It offers free support and treatment for those experiencing gambling harm, those at risk and those affected by others’ gambling behaviours. Together, the participating organisations provide telephone, online and face-to-face support.

However, the network’s future was put in doubt when the NHS said it would no longer accept funding from GambleAware, citing concerns about its neutrality. And late last year, GambleAware said it was concerned about the low takeup of the NGTS.

Now a new plan has been published following a strategic review that included experts, treatment providers, lived experience representatives, local authorities and the NHS. GambleAware says the resulting outcome framework and delivery model will enable the delivery of “more targeted support to greater numbers of people in need”.

Chief commissioning officer Anna Hargrave said: “We are excited to announce our new commissioning plans which will build on the success of our current prevention, support and treatment programmes.

“In the context of rising costs-of-living and increasing numbers of people at risk of gambling harm, we want to ensure our commissioning strategy can respond to the changing environment and the needs of the most vulnerable communities and groups.

“We have built up a wide pool of expertise and knowledge around gambling harms from years of working with our partners and we will continue to use this insight to improve and inform our work and ensure we are able to make a lasting impact to people’s lives.”