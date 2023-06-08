Gamanza showcasing gamification solutions at Gaming in Holland

Gamanza will participate in the Gaming in Holland Conference that is currently taking place.

Press release.- Gamanza is proud to announce it will be part of the Gaming in Holland Conference that kicked off today (June 8) at the KIT Royal Tropical Institute in Amsterdam.

The event is the first of multiple European stops throughout the remainder of 2023 where Gamanza will showcase its Player Engagement Platform, which boasts a new loyalty and gamification system.

With a wealth of experience in gamification strategy, Gamanza recently completed a revamp of its original flagship product and re-structured the business to focus efforts on taking it to market.

Still in relative infancy, gamification has huge potential to transform the igaming industry not only with engagement mechanics such as ranks, objectives and competitions but also by offering an alternative to the ever-more maligned traditional bonuses.

Having built highly successful gamification and loyalty strategies in the past, Gamanza’s experts can help operators implement a cost-effective and viable system that introduces features that will appeal to new audiences, improve retention levels amongst the casual player base and boost their lifetime value.

The regulated Dutch market faces a complete ban on untargeted advertising on TV, radio and printed media from 1st July 2023. This creates an even greater challenge for operators to acquire and re-activate players effectively as they will need to pivot away from these popular channels.

Gamanza understands these challenges and seeks to provide operators with new tools and an alternative approach that can play a significant part in the marketing mix going forward.

Robert Civill, chief commercial officer at Gamanza, said: “We’re really happy to have a presence at the Gaming in Holland conference again this year.

“As with other newly regulated jurisdictions, market conditions in the Netherlands are in flux and operators will need to find new and innovative ways to roll with the punches. I feel this brings gamification to the fore – and we can help operators to differentiate their brand, and to acquire, retain and re-activate players within the boundaries of the reforms while also presenting them with a new layer of entertainment.”

By utilizing Gamanza’s gamification solutions, operators can create personalized experiences that adhere to regulatory requirements. These solutions enable operators to implement tailored gamification strategies that drive player acquisition, boost retention, and generate revenue responsibly. The Gaming in Holland Conference takes place on 8th June 2023 at the KIT Royal Tropical Institute in Amsterdam.