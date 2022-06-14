Gamanza on the shortlist for two EGR Global B2B Awards

Gamanza has become the leading platform provider in the regulated Swiss iGaming market.

Gamanza is proud to announce it has been shortlisted for two EGR Global B2B Awards tomorrow (June 15th).

Press release.- Gamanza Group AG recently made the shortlist for the “Full Service Platform of the Year” category, as well as the “Software Rising Star” category at the EGR Global B2B Awards of 2022, taking place in London on June 15th.

The last 12 months have been incredibly exciting for the Swiss-based platform provider. Following the completion of its 100 per cent purchase by investor Stadtcasino Baden AG in Q2 2021, Gamanza has become the leading platform provider in the regulated Swiss iGaming market.

During the judging period, Gamanza has successfully launched the online brand of three land-based casinos and completed the migration of another Swiss operator in February of 2022.

Gamanza’s turn-key offering includes an account platform with a comprehensive compliance framework, a proprietary payment gateway and “data vault” service for regulatory reporting, and a cutting-edge real-time CRM. This modern software suite is further enhanced by one of the slickest back-office admin UIs on the market, where all of the platform’s features and tools are managed.

Gamanza’s prospects of scooping an award are further bolstered by the market challenges that the provider has overcome in its native Switzerland, which has grown a reputation for having some of the most complex and strict player care and technical requirements of any regulated market.

Gamanza’s customer-centric approach has delivered customised risk management and responsible gaming solutions, as well as a bespoke front-end for each operator using the platform.

Speaking in the run-up to the coveted awards ceremony, chief commercial officer Robert Civill stated, “It’s amazing to see Gamanza lining up alongside industry heavyweights in the headline category and some of the industry’s most exciting innovators in the Software Rising Star shortlist.

“The last 12 months have been huge for Gamanza and our impact in Switzerland has made us one to watch on the international stage, so we really feel like we are a strong contender!”