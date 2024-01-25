Galust Stephanyan, CreedRoomz: “In 2024, our main challenge is staying at the forefront of innovation”

Galust Stephanyan shared with Focus Gaming News his expectations from the latest edition of ICE in London and CreedRoomz’s plans for this year.

Exclusive interview.- Galust Stephanyan, head of marketing at CreedRoomz, discussed with Focus Gaming News the company’s expectations for ICE London 2024, emphasizing the unique significance of participating in the event’s last edition in London before its move to Barcelona in 2025.

Looking ahead to 2024, Stephanyan also shared CreedRoomz’s plans for global expansion, highlighting the establishment of Brazilian and Indian Studios.

What does CreedRoomz expect from ICE London 2024? What does it mean to participate in the last edition that will be held in London?

This marks a special moment as it is one last time in London before ICE London moves to Barcelona in 2025. We’re more than excited to participate, expecting fruitful networking, exciting deals, and an abundance of fun.

What are the main products that CreedRoomz will be highlighting at ICE London?

At ICE London, we’ll spotlight our diverse portfolio, including over 24 games, Brazilian tables, Asian games, and our 3 leading solutions: Generic API, Dedicated Tables & Studios, Land to Live technology. We’re excited to showcase our commitment to delivering a varied and all-inclusive live casino experience.

CreedRoomz acquired a Danish licence for live casino operations in 2023. What does this step mean for the company in terms of expansion?

The acquisition of a Danish licence was a significant milestone, solidifying our European presence and demonstrating compliance with strict regulatory standards. It opens new avenues for expansion, allowing us to offer our live casino solutions to a broader audience in the Danish market.

“The acquisition of a Danish licence was a significant milestone, solidifying our European presence and demonstrating compliance with strict regulatory standards.” Galust Stephanyan, head of Marketing at CreedRoomz.

Are you planning to expand to new markets in 2024?

Absolutely. The testament to our expansion efforts lies in our newly opened Brazilian and Indian Studios. We are concentrating on more regions, aiming to bring our diverse offerings to players globally.

“The testament to our expansion efforts lies in our newly opened Brazilian and Indian Studios.” Galust Stephanyan, head of Marketing at CreedRoomz.

CreedRoomz received the “Live Casino Provider of the Year” award at SiGMA Europe Awards 2023. What does this recognition mean to the company?

Winning the “Live Casino Provider of the Year” award at SiGMA Europe Awards 2023 is a tremendous honour. It validates our dedication to excellence and innovation in the live casino sector, motivating us to continue setting industry standards.

What are CreedRoomz’s challenges for 2024?

In 2024, our main challenge is staying at the forefront of innovation, navigating current market trends, and ensuring seamless expansion into new territories.

We are excited to announce that we are planning to introduce two new game shows: “The Road to Eldorado” and “Dice Paradise.” Additionally, our game studio redesigns for Richie Roulette, Twin Spin Roulette, and Keno are in progress.

Excitingly, we’re launching a brand-new game: Deluxe Roulette. Stay tuned for updates, as we are not just opening the curtains but promising exciting revelations soon. With these upcoming games on the horizon, we are dedicated to overcoming challenges and delivering exceptional gaming experiences.