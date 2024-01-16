CreedRoomz attends ICE London 2024 showcasing innovations in live casino gaming

The company is set to showcase its comprehensive range of live casino solutions, designed to facilitate the gaming experience for operators and players alike.

Press release.- CreedRoomz announced its participation in the prestigious ICE London 2024, taking place from February 6-8 in the capital of gambling, London, UK, Stand N2-240.

Showcasing comprehensive solutions

CreedRoomz will present its three main solutions that have been at the forefront of its success: Generic API Integration, Dedicated Tables & Studios, and the innovative Land to Live technology. These offerings are tailored to meet the diverse needs of the casino industry and provide operators with the tools to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience.

Innovations and game portfolio

Attendees will get an exclusive look at over 24 games, featuring new User Interfaces and exciting features. Some of these updates are already live, while others are set to launch soon.

Engagement and partnership

ICE London 2024 will serve as a platform for CreedRoomz to engage with the wider gambling community, share industry insights, and explore future trends. The company looks forward to forging new partnerships and strengthening existing ones, as it continues to expand its footprint in the live casino sector.

See also: CreedRoomz gains Danish licence for live casino games

New show games

A highlight of CreedRoomz’s participation will be the announcement of new show games set to go live by the end of 2024. These games promise to bring fresh excitement and engagement to the live casino market, offering unique experiences for players worldwide.

CreedRoomz invites all attendees to visit Stand N2-240 at ICE London 2024 to discover the future of live casino gaming.