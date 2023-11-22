CreedRoomz gains Danish licence for live casino games

This expansion is a significant stride in reinforcing CreedRoomz's presence within the European market

CreedRoomz enters the Danish market with a wide range of live casino games.

Press release.- CreedRoomz is delighted to announce its successful acquisition of a Danish licence for live casino operations.

This pivotal step not only expands CreedRoomz’s European footprint but also aligns with its commitment to upholding stringent regulatory standards and delivering superior gaming experiences.

Authorised by the Danish Gambling Authority, CreedRoomz is set to introduce its rich assortment of live casino games to the Danish audience. This includes a variety of engaging titles such as Richie Roulette, Roulette Aurum, Russian Poker, Switch Blackjack, traditional Roulette, Swift Roulette, Dragon Tiger, Asian Dragon Tiger, and Keno.

This expansion is a significant stride in reinforcing CreedRoomz‘s presence within the European market, emphasising its resolve to provide engaging, safe, and responsible gaming experiences.

Sargis Poghosyan, VP of Casino at CreedRoomz, said: “We are incredibly excited to bring our diverse range of live casino games to Denmark. Securing this licence marks a key milestone in our strategy to expand across Europe and reflects our dedication to meeting high regulatory standards.

“We are looking forward to introducing Danish players to our world-class live casino games and providing them with unparalleled gaming experiences.”