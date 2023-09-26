Galaxy Gaming to deliver system for Carnival ships

Galaxy Gaming has signed a partnership with Carnival Corporation to install the Galaxy Operating System for its table games.

US.- Galaxy Gaming has announced that it is delivering the Galaxy Operating System (GOS) as the table games system for Carnival Corporation ships. Already live on over 20 ships, GOS will power the jackpot progressive system for Carnival’s ships, including Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, and Princess Cruises.

Launched in May, GOS is a game management system featuring progressive jackpot options, LED sensors, and digital tracking for Galaxy’s Roulette Up Progressive and Make’em All Progressive and the Two-Way Dice Progressive.

Todd Cravens, president and CEO of Galaxy Gaming, said: “Carnival Corporation is a global leader in providing first-class experiences for their guests and our continued collaboration is a testament to our shared focus. We’re thrilled that the deployment of our GOS system will deliver the best-in-class progressive experience and world-famous content to their casino players fleet-wide.”

Marty Goldman, senior vice president of global casino operations for Carnival Corporation, added: “Our vision at Carnival Corporation is to deliver unforgettable happiness by providing extraordinary cruise vacations to millions of guests. To that end, the Galaxy Operating System will help us create a table game experience that is second to none, ramping up the fun, excitement and rewards more than ever before. We expect the new games to be an instant hit with our guests.”

