Galaxy Gaming launches new operating system

US.- Galaxy Gaming has announced the launch of Galaxy Operating System (GOS), a new game management system with progressive jackpot options, LED sensors, and digital tracking for Galaxy’s Roulette Up Progressive and Make’em All Progressive, and the Two-Way Dice Progressive.

GOS can run multiple jackpots on a range of table games with a variety of multi-game, tier, and denom progressive options. Operators may link multiple tables on a floor or across several casinos with progressive jackpots. The system’s sensors instantly register bets when chips are placed and tables can be fitted with single, dual or triple progressive sensor bet spots.

Todd Cravens, president and CEO of Galaxy Gaming, said: “GOS pairs our extensive knowledge of table games progressives with a modern approach to table management systems resulting in this dynamic and scalable operating system. We believe that this is greater than just a progressive system. It’s a full operating system designed to evolve with the industry, our partners, and chiefly, with what players want. We can’t wait to thrill players with the GOS experience.”

