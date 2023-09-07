Galaxy Gaming signs licence agreement with Konquer

Titles such as Daredevil Poker, Emperor’s Challenge Exposed, High Card Flush, and High Hand Blackjack will be deployed in North America.

The firms have signed a deal to distribute games in the North American market.

US.- Galaxy Gaming has signed a licensing agreement with game developer Konquer to distribute titles such as Daredevil Poker, Emperor’s Challenge Exposed, High Card Flush, and High Hand Blackjack in the North American market. Konquer was founded by the architects of many of DraftKings’ casino games, CEO Ashford Kneitel and CTO Aditya Singh.

Todd Cravens, Galaxy Gaming’s president and CEO, said: “We’re delighted to see some of our most exciting titles and progressives be developed for the North American iGaming market by the Konquer team. This is the first time Daredevil, Emperor’s Challenge Exposed, and High Card Flush will be live online, and we can’t wait to engage and delight players with this proven content.”

Kneitel added: “Galaxy Gaming has some of the most valuable games in casinos worldwide. We’re honored they trusted us to bring them online.”

In June, Galaxy Gaming reached an agreement with The Talisman Group for the exclusive distribution rights of the EZ Baccarat table game in the US, Canada and the United Kingdom. Galaxy also became the exclusive online distributor globally.

Galaxy Gaming has announced its financial results for the second quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2023. Revenue for both periods increased by more than 25 per cent. Q2 revenue reached $7.5m, up 33 per cent from Q2 2022. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 36 per cent. Galaxy reported net income of $467,463 compared to a net loss of $1.1m in the same quarter last year. For the first six months, revenue totalled $14.9m, up 29 per cent year-over-year.