Galaxy Gaming confirms resignation of Gavin Isaacs from board of directors

Isaacs will become CEO of Entain.

US.- Galaxy Gaming has confirmed the resignation of Gavin Isaacs from its board of directors effective August 30. Isaacs will take over as Entain CEO from September 1. He has been on the board at Galaxy since June 2019. The company said it will not immediately fill the position but will consider it in the coming months.

Mark Lipparelli, chairman of Galaxy’s board of directors, said: “Gavin has been a great asset to the Galaxy board, and we will miss his presence and sage advice. He has been an integral part of our success and the Company’s growth over his more than five years as a member of the Board.

“We have made great progress over that time in positioning the company to pursue many exciting and new opportunities, and Gavin has been a significant contributor to that progress. We thank him for his tremendous insights and expertise, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors with Entain, and anywhere beyond that his journey may take him.”

In May, Galaxy Gaming named Steve Kopjo as chief financial officer.