Entain names Gavin Isaacs as CEO

Isaacs has been named as the permanent replacement for Jette Nygaard-Andersen.

UK.- The FTSE 100 gambling operator Entain has named Gavin Isaacs as its new CEO. Effective from September 2, Isaacs will become the permanent replacement for Jette Nygaard-Andersen, who stepped down in December. The former senior independent non-executive director Stella David has been serving as interim CEO since then.

Isaacs is a non-executive director at Games Global and was chair of the board of the igaming content supplier for two years. He previously served as chair of SB Tech before its acquisition by DraftKings in 2020. He has also served in executive roles at Scientific Games, SHFL Entertainment, Bally Technologies and Aristocrat Technologies since starting his career in Australia as a solicitor in corporate law. He was inducted into the American Gaming Association’s Hall of Fame in 2022.

Isaacs said: “I am very excited to be joining Entain. The company’s iconic brands, exceptional talent and ongoing execution of its refocused strategy will enable the business to return to a leadership position across all aspects. I am confident that Entain has an extremely bright future, and I look forward to leading the group in capitalising on the opportunities ahead and creating value for all its stakeholders.”

David, who will now replace Barry Gibson as chair of Entain, said: “I am looking forward to working with Gavin and transitioning into my new role as chair of this fantastic business. The positive progress we have already achieved means the business has strong building blocks in place for the future. I am confident that with Gavin’s leadership, we will realise the ambitious plans that we have for Entain.”

Gibson said: “On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Gavin to Entain. We are confident that his proven leadership and operational experience mean that Gavin is the right person to take Entain into its next chapter. I would also like to thank Stella David and Entain colleagues for the significant operational improvements and progress made so far towards our strategic priorities.”

Games Global has confirmed that Isaacs will step down as chair with immediate effect, with CEO Walter Bugno to serve as interim chair until a new permanent chair is appointed. Isaacs will remain on the board as an independent non-executive director.

Bugno said: “I would like to congratulate Gavin on his appointment as CEO of Entain plc. He has been a tireless advocate for Games Global and as chairman has played a key leadership role in building our business. We very much look forward to continuing to benefit from his insight and expertise as a member of our board.”