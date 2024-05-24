Galaxy Gaming appoints Steve Kopjo as chief financial officer

Kopjo joins the company bringing 15 years of experience from senior finance and accounting positions.

US.- Galaxy Gaming has announced the appointment of Steve Kopjo as chief financial officer. Kopjo will join the company on May 28, bringing experience from senior finance and accounting positions at various gaming companies. Existing CFO Harry Hagerty is transitioning to a strategic advisor role.

Kopjo began his career at Ernst & Young as an auditor for casino operators. He later served in roles with operators and suppliers, including SHLF entertainment, Wynn Resorts, Play AGS and most recently as vice president of finance at Everi Holdings.

Matt Reback, president and CEO at Galaxy Gaming, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Steve as the latest casino gaming expert to join our talented and ambitious Galaxy Gaming team. His experience, leadership, work ethic, and contagious energy will, without a doubt, contribute to our continued growth and success. While it is never easy to replace someone like Harry Hagerty, we are proud of how we have supported his transition from a full-time C-suite role and continue to leverage his valuable experience as a strategic advisor.”

Kopjo commented: “I was honored to be considered and ultimately selected for this role by Galaxy Gaming. I am excited to join a company with such a respected board of directors, a talented leadership team, and a robust business foundation. I have watched Galaxy Gaming from afar and always believed it was poised for continued growth, further solidifying its leading position in the gaming industry.

“I can’t wait to join the team and support the commitment to strategic product innovation. I look forward to bringing my experience to bear as we explore ways to maximize shareholder value, ensuring Galaxy Gaming remains at the forefront of industry excellence.”

In November 2023, Galaxy Gaming’s board of directors appointed Matt Reback as the company’s president and chief executive officer.