Galaxsys nominated for the “Industry Rising Star” award at SiGMA Eurasia

Press release.- Galaxsys gaming studio has been nominated for “Industry Rising Star of the Year” at SiGMA Eurasia Awards. The awards ceremony will take place during the SiGMA Eurasia Expo, which is set to be held at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City from March 13-16, 2023.

SiGMA Eurasia Expo is a leading event that brings together professionals from the iGaming industry to explore the latest trends and innovations in the sector, network with key decision-makers, and gain exposure to new markets.

The event provides a platform for industry experts to share their insights and discuss the challenges and opportunities in the MENA region.

Galaxsys is a rising star in the iGaming industry, and this nomination is a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and player engagement. Since its founding in 2021, Galaxsys has made a significant impact, offering a diverse range of over 15 fast and skill games.

The company has already won multiple prestigious awards, including “Fast Games Provider of the Year” by SiGMA Europe Awards, “Game Innovation of the Year” by Starlet Awards, and “Innovative Product” by the Romanian Gambling Industry Grand Awards.

Hayk Sargsyan, CEO of Galaxsys, said: “At Galaxsys, we are committed to delivering exceptional gaming experiences to our partners and their players worldwide.

“This nomination for ‘Industry Rising Star of the Year at the SiGMA Eurasia Awards is a great validation of our efforts, and we are grateful for the recognition.”

The SiGMA Eurasia Awards will recognize the best and brightest companies and individuals in the iGaming industry. The ceremony will be a highlight of the SiGMA Eurasia Expo, which promises to be an exciting and informative event for industry professionals.