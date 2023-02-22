Galaxsys announces a new partnership with Markor Technology

The creative gaming studio, Galaxsys, has announced its new deal with a leading global provider of B2B and B2C technology solutions and services – Markor Technology.

Press release.- The new year has brought many strategic partnerships to the fast-developing iGaming industry.

Among such deals is the newly announced partnership between a relatively new creative gaming studio, Galaxsys– which has already been awarded 3 prestigious awards while travelling half of the globe, and – Markor Technology – the company that provides a comprehensive multi-product vertical and multi-licensed PAM & White Label system that allows operators to efficiently run all aspects of online businesses.

In addition, it has a fast-growing, multi-certified game content aggregation platform that boasts over 6,000 titles from leading suppliers.

Markor Technology enables its partners to operate and grow, with the help of in-house tools and agile technology, along with providing operators access to real-time optimization and actionable insight.

The team of experienced industry experts ensures that market-tailored content, campaigns, bonuses, customer support, and payments are customizable by players’ specific preferences.

Melissa Summerfield, chief executive officer at Markor Technology, said: “The biggest part of Markor’s strategy when it comes to developing its game aggregation platform is partnering with exciting, up-and-coming studios that have a clearly-defined vision for the road ahead – and Galaxsys certainly tick all boxes in this respect.

“Despite only being founded a year ago, Galaxsys is already a multi-award winning studio with an experienced management team that knows what it takes to provide quality content. As such, their titles will add further value to our existing game aggregation line-up and we’re very much looking forward to hosting the 30 launches they have on their roadmap for 2023.”

Galaxsys is a rapidly expanding gaming studio with a diverse portfolio of over 15 fast-paced and skill-based games. Established in 2021, Galaxsys has made a remarkable impact on the iGaming industry, having exhibited its spectacular stands in more than 10 global expos.

The company also received three notable accolades in 2022, including “Fast Games Provider of the Year” at the SiGMA Europe Awards, “Game Innovation of the Year” at the Starlet Awards, and “Innovative Product” at the Romanian Gambling Industry Grand Awards.

Teni Grigoryan, head of sales at Galaxsys, commented: “The most effective partnerships are the ones built on shared values vision and mutual support. We strongly believe in the big success of our cooperation with Markor Technology, which has already brought impressive results.“

Gil Soffer, SVP of sales and business development, remarked: “Galaxsys brings revolutionary gaming experience and concepts, whereas Markor Technology offers amazing flexibility and quality of services to its partners. I am thrilled to announce our newest partnership and strongly believe in the synergy between Galaxsys and Markor Technology.”