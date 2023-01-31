Galaxsys announces a new partnership with Mostbet

Galaxsys is a rising star in the industry that was founded only a year ago.

The cooperation between GALAXSYS and Mostbet will make a great variety of games by GALAXSYS gaming studio available for Mostbet users worldwide.

Press release.- Founded in 2009, Mostbet gained awareness and popularity in the industry quite fast, thanks to having the highest odds on live and pre-match games. Currently, the company is one of the well-known bookmakers and a popular online casino betting platform that promises a wide range of modern features and casino betting markets.

Galaxsys is a rising star in the industry that was founded only a year ago. During this year, the company has already come a long way and succeeded in forming a highly professional team consisting of 60+ iGaming veterans, participated in 8 global expos, and received three prestigious awards.

Teni Grigoryan, head of sales at Galaxsys, commented: “ Happy to start 2023 with the announcement of going live with Mostbet, a brand having wide presence and strong roots in many markets.

“We believe that our titles are a perfect and well-demanded addition to Mostbet offering and we are confident to see the numbers grow firmly. Together with Mostbet, we have the same exact approach – deliver what players demand․”

Gil Soffer, senior vice president of sales and business development, remarked: “We expect mutually successful cooperation which will make our fast and skill games available for a larger amount of iGaming enthusiasts.

“Mostbet has gained its exceptional position in the betting industry thanks to many years of hard work. Galaxsys, despite being a newbie in the industry, has already achieved and defended its rising star status in more than eight expos last year, won three global awards, and is ready to achieve new heights in 2023.”

As a result of a newly signed deal between Galaxsys and Mostbet, the whole set of Fast and Skill games is now available for a broader segment of gaming enthusiasts in different parts of the world.