Galaxsys games now available at Betera

Galaxsys is a rising star gaming studio.

Press release.- Galaxsys, announced that its games are now available to operator Betera.

The games available on the Betera brand are Rocketon, Keno8, Keno10, HiLo, SicBo, Penalty, Keno Express Crash and BlackJack.

The Galaxsys brand has been leading the way in the igaming fast games supplier market with the introduction of new features and promotional tools such as Leaderboard and Lightning Bonus functionalities, all designed for player engagement and increasing the marketing toolkits available for partners.

Senior vice president of Sales and Business Development Gil Soffer said: “We are delighted to sign yet another commercial partnership with a prominent operator brand such as Betera. Galaxsys now provides its fast and skill games content to over 100+ global partners and we are on track to exceed last year’s expansion targets.

On the back of this announcement, we also introduced more player engagement tools such as Leaderboard, and Lighting Bonus which provides cashback functionality. Our roster of partners includes regulated operators, platform providers, and tier 1 aggregators and with our sales team attending up-and-coming trade shows, we are positive that more partners shall onboard our portfolio with all the player tools and feature in the coming last two business quarters of the year.”

See also: Galaxsys’ games to reach new heights with QTech Games partnership