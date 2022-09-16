GALAXSYS will launch a new game at SBC Summit Barcelona

HEXAGON is a board game, in which the winner of the game is the player who gains more hex-shaped particles.

A brand new game, HEXAGON, will be released on September 21.

Press release.- A newly founded GALAXSYS gaming studio has already participated in 5 major events this year. To make participation at SBC Barcelona truly remarkable, the company has set a launch day for a new board game, which will take place on September 21, right at the GALAXSYS stand – G17.

HEXAGON is a board game, in which the winner of the game is the player who gains more hex-shaped particles by making moves, thus creating new particles or eventually “eating” the opponent’s particles. The board is divided into hexagons made up of 37, 43, or 61 boxes. The person who sets up the board decides to start the game with a board of 37, 43, or 61 boxes. The game starts when one of the players “creates” a new table, and the second player joins the “created” table.

HEXAGON is an innovation for the whole gaming community; never before has this board game been introduced in a betting and gaming format. Players can check the demo version of the game, and reserve its place at the GALAXSYS stand in Barcelona, which will take place on September 20-22.