Relax Gaming celebrates eighteenth Dream Drop Jackpot winner at Sportsbet.io

This jackpot win comes just months after the seventeenth Mega Drop prize was awarded.

The lucky player landed €2.9m after placing a €4.64 bet on Midnight Marauders Dream Drop.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has seen its Dream Drop Mega Jackpot land for the eighteenth time, this time at Sportsbet.io. The lucky player landed €2.9m (€2,974,789.29) after placing a €4.64 bet on the popular Relax Gaming title, Midnight Marauders Dream Drop.

This monumental jackpot win comes just months after the seventeenth Mega Drop prize was awarded, meaning an impressive total of €17.1m has now been paid out this calendar year to six lucky winners.

“Released in July 2023, Midnight Marauder Dream Drop has continually entertained players with its memorable vault-robbing theme and high-quality gameplay”, the firm stated. Alongside the legendary Dream Drop Jackpot, players can potentially escape with bags of loot by way the game’s impressive Collect & Multiply and Free Spins features.

See also: Relax Gaming skates into action with the launch of Winter Champions

Martin Stålros, CEO of Relax Gaming, said: “It’s truly fantastic to see the year out in style by awarding yet another Mega Jackpot win. Whether or not this is the last Dream Drop jackpot we see in 2024, one thing is for sure, we’ve well and truly shaped the progressive jackpot landscape this year!”

Alex Haig, director at Sportsbet.io, added: “Another day, another jackpot dropping on Sportsbet.io! We’re quickly gaining a reputation for jackpot wins, and this latest player is truly living the dream upon winning this incredible prize. With such a strong collection of jackpot titles such as Midnight Marauders Dream Drop, we hope we see another jackpot winner very soon!”