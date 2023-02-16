Galaxsys’ success story continues at ICE London 2023

Galaxsys also had the chance to connect with potential partners and network with other industry professionals.

Galaxsys had a prominent presence at the 2023 edition of ICE London, where it showcased its current portfolio of games and gave a preview of some upcoming releases.

Press release.- Galaxsys, a rising star in the gaming industry, recently participated at ICE London 2023, a leading betting and gaming expo held from February 7-9, 2023.

The event brought together industry leaders, professionals, and gaming enthusiasts from all over the world, providing a platform for innovative companies to showcase their latest products and services.

At ICE London, Galaxsys showcased its existing game portfolio and launched several highly-anticipated new games, including Plinkoman, Mr. Thimble, Golden RA, and F Mines, which received significant attention from industry leaders.

Hayk Sargsyan, CEO of Galaxsys, remarked, “ICE London provided a great platform for us to showcase Galaxsys’ latest offerings and connect with the industry’s top players. We’re thrilled with the success of our new game launches, as this sets the stage for an even more promising future.”

The conference provided a unique opportunity for Galaxsys to showcase its dedication to providing exceptional, engaging, and creative gaming experiences.

The team is already preparing for their next global events to showcase Galaxsys’ portfolio of 15+ games and connect with industry leaders. Stay tuned for upcoming events where you can meet the Galaxsys team and learn about their latest products and new launches.