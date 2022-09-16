Fortuna names Victor Corcoran to lead CEE gambling business

Corcoran spent four years at the helm of Paddy Power Online.

Victor Corcoran will succeed Per Widerström, who stepped down in January.

Czech Republic.- Fortuna Entertainment Group (FEG) has announced that it has appointed Victor Corcoran as chief executive of its omni-channel gambling business in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

The appointment comes after former CEO Per Widerström stepped down in January after eight years in the role. David Vanek, FEG’s general manager, has been serving as interim CEO since March.

FEG has the largest retail betting network in the Central and Eastern European region. Its brands include Fortuna Entertainment in the Czech Republic, Casa Pariurilor in Romania plus Hattrick and PSK Sports in Croatia.

Corcoran was CEO of Paddy Power Online between 2018 and this summer. His tenure saw the Flutter-owned Irish bookmaker integrate with the Betfair sports betting platform.

Corcoran wrote on LinkedIn: “Excited to be joining the team at Fortuna Entertainment Group, one of the leading omni-channel betting and gaming businesses in the CEE region.

“The business has some really great people, strong brands, an extensive retail footprint, continues to significantly invest in technology and operates in some fast-growing markets with massive potential, it should definitely be an exciting journey.”

