Colossus Bets names Paula Cara Farcas as CEO

UK.- Colossus Bets has promoted its current CTO Paula Cara Farcas to the position of CEO as of next month. Farcas will replace David O’Reilly, who is to leave the company along with COO Eva Karagianni-Goel.

Stepping up to replace Farcas as CTO is current CIO and CISO Alberto Zuin. Head of product Laurence Jones, one of Colossus Bets’ original staff, will step up as CPO. The changes come as Colossus Bets prepares to launch its pools product in the US.

Farcas said: “I am delighted to assume the mantle to lead Colossus into the next stage. I feel really fortunate to have an excellent team in Alberto, Laurence and other long-term employees, who share both an intimate knowledge of our past and an unrelenting passion for our future.”

Company founder Bernard Marantelli said: “Paula is a well-respected leader who, as CTO, built and controlled our entire technology stack. She combines a deep understanding of our world-leading technology with strong commercial acumen, which makes her the natural choice to lead Colossus into the future.

“Looking at the entire new C-level team, we are really fortunate to have mentored such strong talent internally, allowing us to confidently pass the baton to this next generation of leaders at an exciting time for the company. We could not have done better by looking externally on any level.

“I would like to thank Eva and David for their multiple contributions over the past years and for leading the company to the stage where it is today, serving tens of partners and thousands of users globally. We have built a solid foundation to continue to scale and capture the value of our significant IP and technology assets, including now in the US market.”

