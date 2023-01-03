Former Rush Street Gaming CEO Greg Carlin launches G2 Gaming

The new company will focus on both physical and digital casino.

Carlin was a co-founder and CEO of Rush Street Gaming and Rush Street Interactive.

US.- Former Rush Street Gaming CEO Greg Carlin has announced the launch of G2 Gaming, a company that will be focused on both the physical and digital casino verticals.

Carlin, who is CEO of G2 Gaming, said: “It’s an exciting time for our industry and the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well. As emerging jurisdictions come online and existing markets recalibrate for ever-changing conditions, there are endless opportunities in both the physical and digital casino space.”

At Rush Street Gaming, Carlin oversaw the development of seven land-based mixed-use casino developments in the US and Canada, including four Rivers Casino properties in Des Plaines, Illinois; Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Schenectady, NY.

Carlin was also co-founder and CEO of Rush Street Interactive (RSI), which was formed in 2012 and went public in 2020. He is a long-standing board member of the American Gaming Association.

Former chief financial officer (CFO) Tim Drehkoff replaced Greg Carlin as CEO of RSG on May 1. Carlin, who spent 17 years at RSG, continued as vice chair of Rush Street Interactive (RSI).