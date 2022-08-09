RSI names Natasha Staniszewski as BetRivers brand ambassador

The Canadian sports broadcaster and reporter will produce content and appear in marketing campaigns.

US.- Rush Street Interactive has announced the signing of Canadian sports broadcaster and reporter Natasha Staniszewski, host of StampsTV for Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, in an exclusive brand and content deal with BetRivers.

Staniszewski will produce content for the brand and appear in radio, television, and marketing campaigns in Ontario and US markets where BetRivers has sportsbooks. She will also represent the brand at events in Ontario.

Before working as a host of StampsTV, Staniszewski reported for SportsCentre, TSN’s flagship sports news and information program, for 10 years.

Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI which operates BetRivers.ca, said: “We couldn’t be more excited for Natasha Staniszewski to be joining the BetRivers family. Her unique perspective and extensive experience covering the world of sports will be an incredible asset to our customers and will continue to enhance BetRivers’ award-winning experience for sports betting enthusiasts in Ontario and beyond.”

Staniszewski said: “It’s an exciting time to be part of the sports betting industry in Ontario and I am thrilled to be joining the BetRivers team as a brand ambassador. I look forward to sharing my knowledge and passion for sports while creating unique content for a wide audience of sports fans.”

In March, RSI announced the signing of New York sports broadcasting legend Mike Francesa in an exclusive brand and content deal with BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com. Former Chicago Bull basketball star Joakim Noah has also signed a deal with de firm.

Bragg Gaming launches in Ontario with Rush Street Interactive

Bragg Gaming Group has expanded its partnership with Rush Street Interactive (RSI) to launch its content in Ontario’s regulated igaming market. The launch represents the first North American dual deployment of Bragg’s Remote Games Server (RGS) from both its Oryx Gaming and Spin Games divisions via a single integration.

Five exclusive online titles, including the Egyptian Magic game from the company’s proprietary Atomic Slot Lab studio, are now available for players via RSI’s BetRivers.ca brand. Another 22 Bragg titles from proprietary and partner studios are expected to launch in the coming months.