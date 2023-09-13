Fontainebleau Las Vegas aims to recruit over 6,500 staff ahead of opening

Fontainebleau Las Vegas will hold a five-day job fair ahead of its opening in the fourth quarter.

US.- Ahead of its planned December opening, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seeking to company to hire 6,500 staff. It will hold a five-day job fair on September 25 to fill approximately 1,500 positions for its food, beverage and nightlife operations.

The five-day hiring event will be held at Vū Las Vegas’ production campus at 901 Grier Dr., south of Sunset Road. The first phase, NightCast: a Talent Recruitment Event, will be conducted over two days and focus on hiring for the resort’s nightlife venue. That second, SavorCast: a Talent Recruitment Event, will last three days and focus on food and beverage roles. In May, the firm launched its online recruitment portal, careers.fblasvegas.com.

President Mark Tricano said: “As we quickly approach a pinnacle moment in both Las Vegas’ and Fontainebleau’s history, we are excited to begin ramping up hiring efforts for our world-class resort. Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ guest experience begins with its members, and as a resort, we are committed to recruiting individuals who are both passionate about luxury hospitality and eager to be a part of history.

“Through our hiring efforts, our members will join a vibrant community with a shared commitment to excellence and passion for humanized hospitality. We’re thrilled to welcome new members to Fontainebleau Las Vegas, where together, we will leave an indelible mark on the Las Vegas community and beyond.”

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a joint development by Koch Real Estate Investments, the real estate investment arm of Koch Industries, and Fontainebleau Development, a hospitality and real estate group.

Subject to required regulatory approvals, it is set to open in December 2023 on 25 acres adjacent to the Las Vegas Convention Center District on the northern end of the Strip. It will have 3,700 rooms and convention space upwards of 550,000 square feet, pools, shops and restaurants, a spa and nightlife.

Nevada gaming revenue climbs to $1.4bn in July

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.4bn in gaming revenue in July. That’s an increase of 6.7 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $834.9m, up 7.9 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.2bn, a 7.5 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue increase 6 per cent year-on-year.