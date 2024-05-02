Fontainebleau Las Vegas named F1 Grand Prix event partner

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be held from November 21 to 23.

US.- Fontainebleau Las Vegas has been named an official event partner of the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix. The event will take place from November 21 to 23.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas President Maurice Wooden said: “F1 has made an undeniable impact in our city and Fontainebleau Las Vegas is proud to be an official partner of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, enhancing this already incredible experience. The Fontainebleau brand is rooted in a 70-year legacy of unparalleled luxury and entertainment. We are looking forward to bringing our signature touch of luxury hospitality to the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix”

F1 and Las Vegas Grand Prix chief commercial officer Emily Prazer added: “We’re always innovating to fuse Las Vegas’ dynamic elements with the thrill of the race, and this year, we’re leveling up the fan experience and bringing the city’s nightlife scene to life across the circuit. The Paddock Club Rooftop nightclub with Fontainebleau Las Vegas and LIV Las Vegas, a first in F1, perfectly encapsulates this vision. As the newest resort on the Strip, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is an exciting addition to our partnership portfolio as we continue to enhance the Las Vegas Grand Prix for our fans.”

Fontainebleau Las Vegas celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 13. The 67-storey venue has 3,644 rooms and suites, 150,000-square-feet of gaming space, a 14,000-square-foot fitness centre and a 55,000-square-foot Lapis Spa designed by Milan-based Lissoni & Partners. Additional resort amenities include a 96,500-square-foot luxury retail district, a six-acre pool area, 550,000-square-feet of customisable and indoor-outdoor meeting space.